Ajay Devgn Reveals Why He Called Up Salman Khan After Announcing Runway 34 As Eid Release

Over the years, Salman Khan's name has become synonymous with Eid releases as many of his movies have released on this auspicious day. However this year, you have Ajay Devgn coming with a film release on Eid instead of the Dabangg actor.

Recently, in a chat with an entertainment portal, Ajay revealed that he called up his close friend and actor Salman Khan after announcing his upcoming film Runway 34 as an Eid release.

Speaking about it, Ajay told Pinkvilla, "My intention was not exactly an Eid release. We wanted to come on this date and it coincided with Eid. I was happy about it. When I announced the film, I didn't realise that Eid is falling in the same week. The first thing I did is I called up Salman Khan."

He also revealed Salman's response to him and recalled, "I said, 'I have announced this date and it is Eid. Are you okay?' He was very sweet to tell me, 'Don't worry, I won't come that week. I'll come next year on Eid'," Ajay revealed.

The actor also talked about the trend of releasing films on festivals and shared, "Festivals help because there are holidays. People in festivals want to go out, have a nice time and enjoy themselves. After Ramzan, Eid comes and they celebrate. Cinema is all connected with celebrations."

Helmed by Ajay Devgn, Runway 34 also has the superstar acting in it alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh. The mid-air thriller is inspired by the 2015 Jet Airways Doha-Kochi flight incident, which forced the pilot to emergency land the aircraft due to poor visibility. The film is slated for a box office clash with Tiger Shroff's Heropanti 2 on April 29.