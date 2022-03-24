Tiger Shroff On Having An Eid Release Like Salman Khan: The Shoes Are Too Big To Fill

With Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his first ever Eid release, a festive time that is usually and almost always blocked for superstar Salman Khan's big releases. Ever since Salman Khan has blocked this festive time of Eid for his films, there's been no one else who has come on that date, except perhaps SRK who had one Eid release.

So, this is in fact a big achievement for Tiger that his film is releasing on Eid. Heropanti was Tiger Shroff's debut film in 2014. He made a huge impact with his first on screen appearance and the film even broke box office records. Hence, a part two is planned with Tiger.

When Tiger was asked about this, he shared, "Heropanti 2 is my first ever Eid release, a period that has been synonymous to Salman sir because of his blockbuster film releases. I am aware that the shoes are too big to fill but I'm glad that I got this opportunity to entertain the audience around a festive time like this. It's a huge responsibility but the pressure reduces when I see all the love that is coming my way. I feel grateful."

Ever since the trailer of the film released, Tiger has been winning praises from all quarters, especially with a lot of younger children showing excitement to see the film. No doubt, the actor is all set to deliver one huge package of entertainment with Heropanti 2.

With multiple franchises in his bag, the young action hero is all set to be seen in Heropanti 2, Ganapath along with Baaghi 4.