Emraan Hashmi On Chehre's Release: It Will Be Producers' Call When & How They Plan To Exhibit The Film

Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi's crime thriller Chehre was supposed to release in theatres earlier this month of April. However, the makers had to push ahead the release of the film because of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic which has caused a spike in the number of cases across the country.

Recently, in a tete-a-tete with ETimes, Emraan Hashmi opened up about the film's release and said that it would be the producers' call whether they would want to wwait for an opportunate theatrical window or release Chehre directly on OTT platform.

The actor was quoted as saying, "Today, everyone is dealing with the pandemic in their own ways. We don't have answers to a lot of questions in our minds. Everyone is going through things. Our business is not singled out and is not the only one facing crisis. Just when we thought we were out of the woods, it hit back even harder. We have no option but to wait it out. Eventually, it will be the producers' call where and how they plan to exhibit Chehre."

He added, "We're all hoping and wishing for normalcy to return, which seems a little distant right now. Even when theatres eventually open, it will take a while for the audience to start rolling back to them. In such a time, the producers will decide whether they want to wait for an opportune theatrical window or release Chehre on digital directly."

Talking about the uncertainty faced by actors in the current COVID-19 scenario, Emraan said, "I don't want to sound like this is happening to our industry or me alone. Even in these times, I don't want to complain. I just find myself in a fortunate place that family and friends are secure. Health is the priority right now for everyone. These are difficult, unprecedented times. As an artiste, you don't know what tomorrow holds for you. We are used to being on a set, shooting and honing our craft. It turns me on to be on a set and to be able to play different characters. Being kept away from it for a long time can make you insecure and frustrated that you can't go back to what you love the most. But what can you do? Waiting is the only thing. We have to see how this resolves itself and how we see the end of this. We're all grappling with things."

"Theatrical revenues and films have taken a hit. This is one business which works when people sit in a dark room and consume content. That idea is at the receiving end of this pandemic, since that dark room is not a ventilated space and people are fearful of being in such places. That is what we are dealing with today, and that is what we need to tackle," ETimes quoted Emraan as saying.

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, Chehre also stars Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav and Siddhanth Kapoor.