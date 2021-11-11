[Exclusive] Mahima Makwana On Working With Salman Khan In Antim: It's Nothing Less Than A Magnum Opus

After ruling the roost in the television sphere, Mahima Makwana is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut in Antim: The Final Truth alongside superstar Salman Khan and his actor brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. The actress spoke to Filmibeat in an exclusive interaction about collaborating with Salman on her debut project. Mahima called working with the superstar in Antim to be nothing less than working in a magnum opus.

Talking about Salman Khan, Mahima Makwana told Filmibeat, "It was a dream come true. I mean we all have grown up watching his cinema and he is magnificent. You realise his power of stardom and fame when you start working with him. It's nothing less than a magnum opus but he's such a fun person to be around. I thought he'll be intimidating, I still get intimidated by him though but it was so much fun working with him and it was nothing less than a dream. The other day when we were at the trailer launch, that time it sunk in you know that it has happened for real. I've had the opportunity to start with Antim as it marks my Bollywood career."

Furthermore, the Shubharambh actress also revealed what she learnt from Salman Khan on a personal level while working in Antim: The Final Truth. Mahima Makwana said that the megastar taught her to remain grounded despite achieving immense success.

She said, "There's this advice that he himself gave me that how I should not let the success into my head. And how I've to keep going ahead no matter what the situation is like. He also reminded me to remind myself from where I started from. To always stay grounded and at the same time he's someone who's absolutely dedicated. Look at his journey, he's entertained more than 3 and a half decades. I think to sustain like that is really difficult and I'm sure he had faced his own obstacles. So I think to be at it, be resilient, be courageous and to be yourself is something that I've learnt from him because he speaks his mind. He speaks what he has to say. I think his honesty and straightforwardness is something that I've learnt."

Talking about Antim: The Final Truth, it has been helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Niketan Dheer and Pragya Jaiswal in pivotal roles. The movie is a Hindi remake of the Marathi movie Mulshi Pattern. It is all set to release on November 26, 2021 in theatres.