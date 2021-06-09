Juhi Chawla Says She Is Not Against 5G; Asks Authorities To Certify It So That She Can Get Rid Of Its Fear

Not so long ago, actress-turned-environmentalist Juhi Chawla filed a suit against setting up of 5G wireless networks in the country. She had said that while she is not against technological advancements, there are sufficient reasons to believe that the radiation is extremely harmful and injurious to the health and safety of the people.

However, things didn't work in her favour and the Delhi High Court dismissed her lawsuit citing it is nothing but a publicity stunt and ordered her to pay Rs 20 lakh for abusing the process of law. The verdict might have come as a shock to Juhi, but netizens had a field day on Twitter as they shared several memes on the actress.

A while ago, Juhi shared a video on her Instagram page, wherein she said that there has been so much noise in the past few days that she almost could not hear herself too.

"And I feel that a very important message probably got lost in the middle of all this noise, which is that we are not against 5G. In fact, we are welcoming of it. Please bring it. All we are asking is that the authorities certify that 5G is safe. Please certify it and publish your studies and research made on this on the public domain so that we get rid of this fear of ours. We just want to know that it is safe for children, for pregnant women, for unborn children, for people who are old, infirm, for flora fauna. That is all we are asking," Juhi said in the video.

As expected, the video received mixed response from netizens. While some applauded the actress for expressing her concern towards the environment, others criticised her for grabbing limelight for unnecessary reasons.

