Karan Johar Becomes Cause Ambassador For India's First Information Repository To Find COVID-19 Centres

The COVID-19 second wave is proving to be disastrous for the majority of the population in the country. Many Bollywood celebs are coming forward in this need of the hour to help those who have been worst affected by the virus. Now filmmaker and producer Karan Johar has also become the cause ambassador of India's first information repository to find COVID-19 centres across the country.

Sharing a series of posts on his social media handle regarding the repository, Karan mentioned how tough times call for any measure that can help the community. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director then goes on to introduce FINDABED that will be India's first information repository to find the nearest COVID-19 centres across the nation. The director stated that this will be a solution for those who cannot quarantine at home or have been advised to get a bed in a centre. He also thanked the volunteers for working tirelessly and selflessly to keep updating the same. Take a look at his post.

Tough times call for any measure that helps the community. FINDABED is India’s 1st national information repository to find your nearest COVID centre. For anyone who has even mild symptoms but cannot quarantine at home or has been advised to get a bed in a centre -this is a way pic.twitter.com/TG3Xf9VK8h — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 10, 2021

The post mentioned that FINDABED is one's single-stop solution to find a bed or build a quarantine centre for COVID-19 patients that do not need hospitalization. The endeavour is an initiative by more than 20,000 students across 160 cities in the country. The post further had Karan's statement regarding the same. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director said, "As a Cause Ambassador, I support their cause and pray that they are able to help all those finding a bed."

It further stated the functioning method of FINDABED by which one can use the repository to find a COVID-19 centre or a bed. The post added that one can help with the cause by helping to build a COVID-19 centre, volunteering with the initiative or becoming a cause ambassador for the same. Apart from this, Karan was also part of a virtual fundraiser event for COVID-19 relief work across the country.

Talking about the same, apart from Karan Johar, the event was attended by the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Kriti Sanon, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and others. It was hosted by Lara Dutta. The occasion took place on May 9, 2021.