Karan Johar Pens Note For Ayan Mukerji; 'Brahmastra Is Much More Than A Motion Picture For All Of Us'

Earlier today, producer Karan Johar made an announcement on his Instagram page that Brahmastra's motion poster will be out tomorrow and now, he penned a long note for the film's director Ayan Mukerji who gave his seven years to the film. Brahmastra features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

He wrote, "Brahmastra is so much more than a motion picture for all of us.... It's the largest endeavour I have seen a filmmaker take on ... the longest hours I have seen a team work ... the most laborious efforts put in by the cast And the crew.... It's been a 7 year journey for Ayan from conception to visualisation and I have yet to witness a more passionate man than him... I go back to his innocent narration of #wakeupsid and I remember feeling so protective about him."

Karan further wrote, "I never imagined that he just like his debut film would so cinematically come of age.... That he would visualise a universe that is not only a pop culture fairy land but also an unimaginable one..... today we stand at the brink of its fruition ..... so many collective gasps that need to let go and blend with the universe of an audience! That audience whose love and blessings we seek with all our might!"

"Tomorrow we announce the release date of this enormous labour of love and passion! Oh captain my captain Ayan the stage is all yours! Conquer the world but continue to have the excitement of a kid in a candy store," concluded the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

The poster launch event of the film will take place on December 15 in Delhi.