Karan Johar Rubbishes Rumours Of His Next Directorial Venture Prem Kahani Starring Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt

Speculations were rife that Karan Johar is all set to don the director's hat once again to helm a light-hearted romantic-comedy titled Prem Kahani. Not only this, the reports suggested that the movie is touted to star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. However, those who had been pleased to hear this news may now be disappointed as Karan has gone on to rubbish the rumours regarding the same.

The director-producer confirmed the news of these speculations to be false to Spotboye. Furthermore, a source close to Karan Johar also revealed that the producer is currently only focused on completing his production venture Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt has been delayed for quite some time now. The source further revealed to the publication that Karan is not looking at directing any other project anytime soon.

Karan is now solely focusing on trying to minimize the production budget for Brahmastra. The source went on to say that the rumours may have started after Karan Johar had mentioned somewhere that he loved the 1974 movie Prem Kahani starring Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna in the lead role. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director is a huge fan of yesteryear filmmaker Raj Khosla who had directed the film, for the unversed.

The source confirmed that Karan is certainly not contemplating directing a movie with the same title. It added that the director-producer will in all probability direct his ambitious project Takht that has taken a back seat for quite some time now. The period drama that is set against the backdrop of the Mughal era stars Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. There have been speculations that to curb the overwhelming production budget of the movie, Karan Johar is also thinking of ways to convert the movie into a web series.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan also has the much-awaited movie Sooryavanshi on his pipeline that will star Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Apart from that, he will also be bankrolling the pan-India movie Liger starring Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda. He will also be producing the movie Shershaah starring Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.