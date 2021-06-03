Prep Work For Karan Johar's Prem Kahani Starring Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Begins

It was earlier reported that Karan Johar's next will be a light-hearted romantic-comedy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie that has been titled Prem Kahani is touted to remind the masses of the classic KJo movies of the days gone by that were full of romance and a plethora of emotions. The filmmaker wanted the movie to go on floors in the month of May this year but inevitably the COVID-19 second wave acted as a bummer. The latest development of the movie suggests that the prep for the same has begun extensively by the makers.

A source close to the Karan Johar directorial film revealed to Bollywood Hungama that the makers wanted to keep a relatable title for the movie and that is how they zeroed in on Prem Kahani. The source added that the film will be a love story between two opposite individuals and it will present a vintage Karan Johar story that has in the past few years aimed at spreading awareness and taking people on a fairytale world. The filmmaker and his writing team have also prepared the script and the dialogues.

Alia Bhatt Shares Mental Health Helpline Numbers Amidst COVID-19 Second Wave, Says 'These Are Tough Times

The source went on to say that before the makers can go on floors with the first schedule, the crew of the movie will have to be vaccinated. The makers are also on the lookout for the sets in isolation before they start shooting. There has also been work going on when it comes to the music as being a romantic saga, there will be special emphasis on the soundtracks of the film.

Ranveer Singh Says Wife Deepika Padukone Is Born For Greatness; 'I Sometimes Stop And Admire Her

The movie will mark the second collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The two were last seen in the movie Gully Boy that was directed by Zoya Akhtar and was an astounding success. Talking about Karan Johar, this will mark his venture into direction after four years. He had last helmed the movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the lead roles.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in the movie Brahmastra alongside beau Ranbir Kapoor and in movies like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Darlings. While Ranveer Singh has movies like 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus in his kitty. He will also be making a cameo in the movie Sooryavanshi.