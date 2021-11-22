kartik-aaryan-reveals-which-comment-of-audience-caught-his-attention-after-dhamaka-release

Ever since Dhamaka released on Netflix, netizens have been in awe of Kartik Aaryan. His earnest performance in the film touched everyone's hearts and Kartik is elated to received such positive feedback from audience. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Kartik was asked to mention one feedback about his film Dhamaka that touched him the most, here's what the actor revealed..

Kartik told Times Of India, "For the longest time, I was looking to do something different from what I had done before. I am glad that everyone is so surprised and happy seeing my performance in Dhamaka. The one comment on social media that caught my attention is - 'Where was this Kartik Aaryan, the actor?'"

Kartik further added that she is also excited with the way members of the film fraternity reacted to his performance after he met them at the film's screening. Kartik further added that they saw a different shade of him and were pleasantly surprised, because it surpassed their imagination.

"All this while, I was seen as a commercial star, now they are happy to see me as a commercial-actor star. With romance or comedy films, sometimes the audience misses taking notice of little nuances in a performance. Thankfully, with films of certain genres like Dhamaka, people take notice of these," added the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor.

In the same interview, Kartik also shared his dream and said that he wants to become the number one actor in the film industry.

"I can see that the fraternity has taken notice of me as an actor. I'm certain Dhamaka will give me an opportunity to work with filmmakers that I always aspired to team up with and a chance to showcase my talent. Steadily, the options are opening up," asserted Kartik.