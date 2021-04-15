Kartik Aaryan's Superhero Film Phantom Delayed, Actor Will Shoot For Hansal Mehta's Next Instead

Kartik Aaryan who has been busy shooting for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, had tested positive for COVID-19. However, the actor post-recovery is all set to return to work. Kartik was also set to begin work on a superhero film titled Phantom, but now, it seems like the project has been put on hold.

According to reports, Kartik was in talks with Mard Ko Dard Nahin Hota director, Vasan Balan to lead the comic book superhero film. The film was set to begin shooting in September 2021, but the markers are worried about market uncertainty. A source revealed that the decision was taken keeping in mind The current COVID-19 situation.

Pinkvilla quoted a source saying that it's a big-budget film and the makers are waiting for the market to go back to normalcy. The report did not reveal any details behind the delay, but the source said that the decision was taken by producer Ronnie Screwvala with Vasan Bala and actor Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, Ronnie is planning to make another project with Kartik Aaryan. The untitled project directed by Hansal Mehta may go on floors by the end of the year. The source revealed that Mehta is working on the script's final touches that is based on a real-life incident.

The source said, "Kartik has had multiple discussions with Hansal on the subject. He is excited to be a part of his world, and explore another side of him as an actor. The timelines are being worked upon. If everything goes as planned, it will go on floors in the last quarter of 2021."

Notably, Kartik has several projects at hand, including Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake. He reportedly will also be working with Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma, for a film based on cricket.

