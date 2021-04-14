Kartik Aaryan-Starrer Dhamaka's Streaming Rights Sold To Netflix For This Whopping Amount?

Kartik Aaryan known for his rom-coms, will be seen in an altogether different avatar in Ram Madhvani's upcoming thriller Dhamaka. The actor will be essaying the role of a news anchor gets stuck in a situation with a mysterious bomb blast. The events which follow thereafter force him to make a choice between his future career or the humanist in him.

Reportedly, Dhamaka is based on the South Korean film The Terror Live. The makers of the film had recently announced that the Kartik-starrer is heading for an OTT release on Netflix this summer.

Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Netflix has paid a whopping amount for this Ram Madhvani-directorial. As per a report in Spotboye, Dhamaka has been sold for Rs 135 crore. This is the highest fee paid for a feature film by an OTT platform surpassing that of Varun Dhawan's Coolie No.1 (Rs 90 crore) and Akshay Kumar's Laxmii (Rs 110 crore).

Explaining the reason why the digital platform agreed to shell out this huge amount to acquire the streaming rights, a source told the entertainment portal, "It is the gripping start-to-finish 24-hour thriller format and Kartik Aaryan who is the fastest rising star today with a fan following in every age group,"

Earlier, Kartik had opened up about his Netflix debut with Dhamaka and said, "Dhamaka has been a very exciting & enriching experience for me as an actor. Working with a maverick like Ram Madhvani has allowed me to explore & showcase a new facet of my personality. I am thrilled that the film will reach audiences & my fans all around the world on Netflix."

Interestingly, the shooting of Dhamaka was wrapped up in just 10 days. Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen making a special appearance in this film.

