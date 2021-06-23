Kartik Aaryan To Star In Sameer Vidhwans' Satyanarayan Ki Katha; Says 'Feel Immense Pressure & Responsibility'

Last month, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan is all set to team up with National Award winning Marathi director Sameer Vidhwans for a film which will be bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala. Today (June 23, 2021), the makers have officially announced this project.

The film touted to be a love story, marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Vidhwans which is known for helming Marathi movies like Double Seat, Time Please, Mala Kahich Problem Naahi and Anandi Gopal.

The film titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha marks Kartik's first collaboration with Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor is quite excited to be a part of this epic love story and said in a press statement, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for sometime now, I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration. I'm extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen and Kishor's vision."

Further, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor said that he feels immense pressure and responsibility as he is the only member in the team with a National Award.

"Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It's also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining. Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National award," Kartik said in his statement.

Sajid Nadiadwala and director Sameer Vidwans bagged a National Award for their respective feature films - Chhichhore (best feature film) and Anandi Gopal (best film on social issues) this year.

Kartik took to his Instagram page and shared, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha ❤️ A special film with special people 🙏🏻."

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala shared, "Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning Director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one. This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project, altogether. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience".

While Kartik's previous ventures too were in the romantic space, Satyanarayan Ki Katha will see him bring a narrative that has not been explored before.

The epic love story is slated to go on floors towards the end of this year. Besides this film, Kartik's upcoming projects are Ram Madhvani's Dhamaka and Anees Bazmi's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.