Kartik Aaryan To Play A Cricketer In Director Sharan Sharma’s Next Project?

Kartik Aaryan may be packed with some interesting line of films on his kitty but there is the latest exciting development surrounding one of his upcoming projects. The buzz is that the actor may be collaborating with filmmaker Sharan Sharma for a film. Not only this, Kartik will be essaying the role of a cricketer if he gives his nod to the same.

For the unversed, Sharan's last directorial venture was the Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena. A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla that Kartik has been doing several meetings with the director over the last few months. The movie will be taking place against the backdrop of cricket and the Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 actor will be playing the role of a cricketer in the same.

However, the movie will not be a biopic but is instead touted to be a fictional tale consisting of some feel-good elements and emotions. The makers are still working on the same. The source also revealed that Kartik is yet to give his nod to the project.

The makers of the film are still working on its timeline but they plan to take it on floors by the end of this year. Talking about the female lead, the makers are already in talks with an A-list actor who is also showing her interest in the script. However, the name of the actor is still kept under wraps.

When Kartik gives his nod to the film, he is expected to begin prepping for the same and will also undergo coaching sessions to get into the skin of his character of that of a cricketer. The Love Aaj Kal actor is known to be a cricket buff so the makers are excited to rope him in for the same. This may indeed come as exciting news for all the fans of the handsome actor.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is shooting the remaining schedule of the horror-comedy flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also be seen in the movie Dhamaka which he wrapped up in just 15 days. Apart from that Kartik will also be resuming the shoot of Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor.