Katrina Kaif Flaunts Her New Haircut For Salman Khan's Tiger 3; Fans Say 'Zoya Is Back'

After the blockbuster success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Katrina Kaif is teaming up with Salman Khan for the third film in the Tiger franchise. Amid all the buzz around the film, the actress debuted her new look for the film on social media which left fans brimming with excitement.

Katrina Kaif shared a picture in which she is seen donning a blue tank top with denim shorts. One must say, the diva looks strikingly beautiful with her new haircut. Further, her dazzling smile is enough to brighten your day.

The Bharat star captioned her click as, "New day 🌞 New haircut 💇‍♀️ New film 🐯."

Meanwhile, fans couldn't contain their excitement about seeing Katrina in Tiger 3. A netizen wrote, "Tigress aa rahi hai." Another comment read, "Tigress Zoya is back @katrinakaif Bring it on #Tiger3 @beingsalmankhan @katrinakaif Back again."

Earlier, it was reported that Katrina Kaif will be seen performing some high octane action sequences in the film for which she had been practising kickboxing and some hand-to-hand combat moves.

Reportedly, Tiger 3 hit the shooting floors on March 8 with Salman kicking off the shoot. Earlier, there was a buzz that a muhurat puja was conducted at YRF studios which was attended by Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

It is being speculated that Emraan will be playing Salman's nemesis in Tiger 3. Recently, while the actor was asked about playing the main antagonist in the film, he said, "I would love to work in the franchise. I would love to work with Salman. It has always been a dream and hopefully it will come true."

While Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai was helmed by Kabir Khan and Ali Abbas Zafar, Tiger 3 will be directed by Manish Sharma.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Shares Beautiful Birthday Wish For Shweta Bachchan, Calls Her Loveliest Human Being

ALSO READ: Isabelle Kaif Reveals One Acting Tip That Katrina Kaif Gave Her; 'Everything Should Be A Little Exaggerated'