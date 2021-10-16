Katrina Kaif Reviews Sardar Udham, Praises Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal As 'Pure Talent'

Vicky Kaushal is currently basking in the success of the recent release Sardar Udham. The actor is receiving a lot of praise from critics and fans alike however, several fellow actors have also shared praises for the leading hero. Vicky Kaushal's rumoured girlfriend and actress Katrina Kaif also took her Instagram account to praise the actor and the filmmaker Shoojit Sircar.

Katrina Kaif was spotted at the film's celebrity screening in Mumbai hosted by Vicky Kaushal on Friday (October 15). Kaif at the event was seen wearing a lavender-coloured hoodie, denim mini skirt teamed up with black leather boots. Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Rajkumar Hirani, Angira Dhar, Anand Tiwari were also seen at the screening on Friday night.

Soon after the screening, Katrina took to her Instagram and dedicated an IG story to the film with an honest review. She shared the film's poster and wrote, "Shoojit Sircar, what a vision, such a gripping beautiful film, pure unadulterated storytelling. Vicky Kaushal is just pure talent, raw, honest, heartbreaking."

Katrina and Vicky have been rumoured to be dating since 2019. The two started making headlines after they were spotted at a dinner date in Mumbai. Fans since have been keeping a close eye on their social media and often find them in each others posts.

Notably, Sardar Udham is a biopic based on the life of freedom fighter Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer in 1940 to avenge the brutal killings of the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre in 1919. Apart from Vicky, the film also starred Amol Parashar as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Sardar Udham is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.