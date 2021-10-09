Vicky Kaushal Embarrassed By News Report Claiming He Sneaked Out To Meet Rumoured GF Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal is busy promoting his upcoming film Sardar Udham along with director Shoojit Sircar. The duo will be making an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show. A new promo for the show revealed that Kapil teasing Vicky about his rumoured relationship with actress Katrina Kaif.

A clip shared by the makers on social media shows, Vicky and Shoojit interacting with Kapil Sharma and other characters on the show. Kapil then shows a news report about Vicky reportedly sneaked out to meet Katrina but was caught by the neighbours.

"Katrina se milne ke liye media ko yun chakma dete hain Vicky Kaushal. Padosiyon ne kiya bhandafod (This is how Vicky outsmarts the media to meet Katrina. The neighbours expose the secret)," Kapil said.

On seeing the news clipping, laughed and looked away in embarrassment. Kapil teased Vicky that the reports are trying to add fuel to the fire. Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh, said that Kapil that, he is adding more fire by showing such news clippings on the show.

Calling Vicky his brother, Kapil further says, "Main bata raha hu paaji ko yaar, mera bhai hai." But Vikcy's reaction left everyone in splits, he said, "Aisa bhai kisi ko na mile."

Dating rumours of Vicky and Katrina have been going around for a while, but the actor's teams have often rubbished the rumours.

On the work front, Vicky Kaushal has several films in the pipeline including The Immortal Ashwatthama, a biopic based on Sam Manekshaw and more.