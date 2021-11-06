KL Rahul Makes Relationship With Athiya Shetty Official, Calls Her My Love In Birthday Post

Indian batsman KL Rahul, who has been rumoured to be dating Bollywood superstar Suniel Shetty's daughter, actress Athiya, made his relationship official on the latter's 29th birthday. He took to his Instagram account and shared an adorable picture calling her 'My love'.

In the pictures, both can be seen smiling at the camera as Rahul had his hand over Athiya's shoulder. In another black and white picture, they can be seen in a goofy mood sticking their tongue out. While Athiya is sporting a black jumper, Rahul can be seen in a casual grey t-shirt. He captioned the post with a birthday wish, "Happy birthday my ❤️ @athiyashetty"

This is not the first time, the two have shared pictures together. Earlier this year, on Rahul's birthday, Athiya too had shared mirror selfies with him and captioned it as "grateful for you, happy birthday."

Athiya and Rahul have been rumoured to be dating for over a year but hadn't made any public statements. Back in June, when team India left for the Championship series, Athiya has accompanied Rahul. Their social media posts confirmed that they were together in England.

The cricketer had also reportedly listed Athiya as his partner in the documents he submitted to the BCCI and communicated the same to them. However, father Sunil Shetty had revealed to the reporters that she was in England for vacation with her brother. "Yes, she is in England, but she is with Ahan. The brother-sister duo has gone there for a holiday. Rest you may check with them," he had said.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in 2019 release Motichoor Chaknachoor, a comedy-drama, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actress is yet to confirm her next project.