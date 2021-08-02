Kunal Kapoor To Turn Producer With Biopic On India's Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan

Kunal Kapoor, who has been writing stories since working as an assistant director is finally inching towards his dream of becoming a filmmaker. The actor has revealed that he is turning producer with a biopic on India's Winter Olympian Shiva Keshavan.

Kunal has chosen the biopic of Shiva Keshavan to start his career as a storyteller. Shiva Keshavan is considered India's greatest Winter Olympian. Shiva called India's fastest man on ice is also known for his determination to the sport. He represented the country in six consecutive Winter Olympics and was also its lone representative during the 1998 and 2002 Games.

Talking about Shiva, Kunal added, "He is an amazing athlete. What drew me to Shiva Keshavan was not only the fact that he has represented India in the Olympics six times, but that it was also a story about the spirit of India and the incredible things we manage to achieve with limited resources. It's a story of resilience and the path less taken; it's also a celebration of our culture and diversity."

The Empire: Kunal Kapoor Unveils First Look As Baadshah, Says The Role Is 'Fierce & Emotionally Complex'

The Rang De Basanti actor opened up about becoming a producer and said, "I've been writing stories since my days as an assistant director and I would love to bring those stories to life not only as an actor but also as a producer and director."

He believes actors have little control over what stories they get a chance to tell. "You can only choose from what you are offered and you're part of someone else's vision. But as a producer, you have a chance to bring your own vision to life." he added.

Kunal said he believes that there isn't a better time than now to become a storyteller. A TOI report quoted him saying, "I think this is the best time to be a storyteller. When I was starting off, there was a certain kind of cinema being made. Films that had to fit into a mould, which has now been broken. The audience is exposed to so much content from across the world, that they are open to different stories and new ways of storytelling."

Kunal Kapoor Opens Up About Upcoming Show The Empire, Says Its A Visual Spectacle Never Seen Before In India

The actor said he is also excited about working with the new generation of technicians. Praising new talent he added, they "think in a way that is original and unique," and have brought in exciting films which are rooted in India. "Stories from small towns, of unsung heroes and about the history of our country," he concluded.