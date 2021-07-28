The Empire: Kunal Kapoor Unveils First Look As Baadshah, Says The Role Is 'Fierce & Emotionally Complex'

Disney+ Hotstar recently unveiled The Empire's first look and now actor Kunal Kapoor has shared the first look of his character Baadshah. Created by National Award-winning filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, the series reportedly traces the origins of a dynasty.

Kunal is making his digital debut with the monumental period adventure drama in the role of an emperor with a fierce and edgy appearance, that is set to be powerful and intense. The video clip introduces the actor as a king and a fearless warrior. With long hair and dark make up he looks war-ready.

Sharing the video on his Instagram account, Kunal captioned the post as, "An emperor's quest for the throne is about to begin. Hotstar Specials The Empire. Coming soon only on @disneyplushotstarvip #HotstarSpecials #TheEmpire #ComingSoon."

Talking about the show Kunal Kapoor said in a statement, "It's been challenging but fun! The makers have paid special attention to this character's look - it is very unique to his personality. Grandeur and royalty aside, this role is fierce and emotionally complex at the same time."

Earlier this week, he talked about The Empire during a media interaction and said that he has never worked on a project that is as big as this one. Calling it an interesting experience he added, " It is going to be an interesting experience for the audience because, primarily, it is a visual spectacle, the kind of which you have not seen on any platform in this country."

The Empire also stars Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami in pivotal roles. Co-directed by Mitakshara Kumar and produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment), the show is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar, but the makers are yet to confirm the release date.