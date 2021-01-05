Madhuri Dixit’s Husband Is A Better Cook Than Her; Actress Praises Shriram Nene’s Culinary Skills

If there was one celebrity, whose Instagram profile we loved stumbling upon in the last few months, it was actress Madhuri Dixit Nene's. She indulged in many creative activities during the lockdown owing to the novel Coronavirus pandemic, and blessed her fans with many cute pictures and videos. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Madhuri opened up about her culinary skills, and revealed that her husband Dr Shriram Nene is better cook than her.

The Devdas actress said that she knew the basics of cooking when she was growing up, and used to make an omelette, batatyachi bhaaji (potato dish), poha etc. She further added that she never had the opportunity to cook, because she started working very early in life and got busy with her film career.

Spilling the beans about her husband's culinary skills, Madhuri said, "I learnt most of the cooking that I know today after I got married. Ram had a French cook there (in the US), and he assisted him as a sous chef. So, he has learnt a lot of recipes, which he can make from scratch- be it continental, French or Italian cuisine."

"The Indian part of the cooking is what I picked up from my mom. All the dishes that I make are my mom's recipes, so he learnt the Indian cooking from my mom and a little bit from me as well. Ram is definitely a better cook than I am, but I am not bad either," added the Dil To Pagal Hai actress.

On a related note, we loved Madhuri and Shriram Nene's video from their last year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration, wherein the duo was seen relishing modaks prepared by the actress.

