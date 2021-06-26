What A Picture! Malaika Arora Gives Tight Hug To Arjun Kapoor As She Wishes Her 'Sunshine' On His Birthday

Actress Malaika Arora showers love upon her beau Arjun Kapoor as the actor turns a year older today (June 26, 2021). Sharing a lovey dovey picture with him on her Instagram page, Malaika wished Arjun saying, "Happy birthday my sunshine.... ❤️ @arjunkapoor." In the picture, Malaika is seen embracing Arjun Kapoor warmly while the latter blushes holding his ladylove.

Within a few minutes of being uploaded on Instagram, Malaika's birthday post for Arjun received more than one lakh likes on Instagram. Arjun's cousins Sonam and Rhea Kapoor also reacted to Malaika's post and left heart emoticons on it. Celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Varun Dhawan, Amrita Arora, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, etc., liked Malaika's post.

It's known to all that both Malaika and Arjun have officially announced their love for each other, and we won't be surprised if they announce their marriage anytime soon.

Not so long ago, while speaking about Malaika, Arjun had said that she knows him inside out and even if he tries to hide something, she spots it easily.

Malaika, on the other hand, had also opened up about her relationship with Arjun and said, "The age difference doesn't really pop up when you are in a relationship. It is about two minds and hearts connecting. Unfortunately, we live in a society that refuses to progress with time. An older man romancing a younger girl is hailed everywhere, but when the woman is older, she's called 'desperate' and a 'buddhi'. For people who think like this, I have just one line: Take a flying f***."

We truly adore this couple. What about you? Tell us in the comments section below.