Malaika Arora Says She Always Wished To Have A Daughter; 'I Have Such Beautiful Shoes But No One To Wear Them'

Recently, when Bollywood actress Malaika Arora appeared as a special judge on a dance reality show, she was so smitten by the performance of a young contestant that she ended up making this revelation!

A young girl named Florina Gogoi, gave a scintillating performance on legendary singer Asha Bhosale's popular song 'Disco Station.' So impressed was Malaika by her act that she revealed that she always wanted to have a daughter.

According to a report in Bollywoodlife, the Kaante actress hugged the young contestant and said, "Main tumhe ghar leke jaun kya (Can I take you home)? I have a son at home. From a long time, I have been saying, 'kaash meri ek beti bhi hoti (I wish I had a daughter)'. I have such beautiful shoes and clothes, and no one is there to wear them!"

Malaika Arora was previously married to actor Arbaaz Khan and the former couple has a 18-year-old son Arhaan. They announced their separation in 2016 citing compatibility issues. Post their divorce, the ex couple has moved on with their lives. While Malaika is dating Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan is in a relationship with Italian model-dancerGiorgia Andriani.

Earlier, in an interview, Malaika had opened up about her son Arhaan's reaction to her relationship with Arjun Kapoor.

The actress had said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "I believe the best way to approach any situation is with honesty. It's important to tell your near and dear ones what's happening in your life and then give them time and space to understand and process things. We have had that conversation and I am so glad that everyone is in a much happier and more honest space today."