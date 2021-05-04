Super Dancer 4: Malaika Arora To Replace Shilpa Shetty; Terence Lewis To Join Geeta & Anurag

Due to lockdown in Maharashtra, several shows have shifted their location to other places. Sony TV's popular dance reality show Super Dancer chapter 4 has relocated to Daman last week. While Geeta Kapur continued to judge, Shilpa Shetty and Anurag Basu opted out of Super Dancer 4 for a couple of weeks due to personal commitments. Remo D'Souza and Farah Khan had stepped into their shoes.

Now, Anurag is back with Geeta as a judge, but Shilpa will apparently take some more time to return. Hence, the makers have roped in Malaika Arora to replace the Baazigar actress. Also, Terence Lewis will be joining the judges in the upcoming episode.

Ranjeet Thakur, the producer of the show was quoted by TOI as saying, "Shilpa won't be able to judge the show for a few episodes, so we have brought Malaika Arora in her place. Terence Lewis too will join them in the upcoming episode."

About shooting in Daman, Ranjeet Thakur said, "The entire team is here and everyone is getting checked regularly. We are also taking all the precautions. Even when the judges travel from Mumbai to Daman, they have to get their tests done before they start shooting. These are tough times and we are working with less people."

Terence, who will be joining judges Geeta, Anurag and Malaika, said that it was interesting to get back on the sets and judge the show. He added that in the current situation, the kids are doing fantastic and praised the entire team for working in such condition.