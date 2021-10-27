Manoj Bajpayee Says He Has Always Looked Up To Rajinikanth; 'He Treats Everyone With A Lot Of Humility'

After Satya and Pinjar, Manoj Bajpayee recently bagged his third National Award for Bhonsle in which his portrayal of a retired policeman was lauded by the critics and the audience. At the felicitation ceremony, the actor was spotted having a chat with Rajinikanth, Dhanush and others.

In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Manoj opened up on his meeting with the 'Thalaiva' who was bestowed with Dadasaheb Phalke Award. The Gangs Of Wasseypur actor revealed that he has always looked up to Rajinikanth for the journey he has had.

"Rajinikanth sir is a legend and I've always looked up to him for the journey he has had. He came from a humble background and created such a big name for himself. He treats everyone with a lot of humility. I spoke to him but it had nothing to do with cinema but spirituality," Manoj told the news portal.

The actor also revealed that he had a long conversation with Dhanush at the award ceremony and was all praise for him. Manoj told the tabloid, "I had a long conversation with Dhanush. We shared our thoughts on the films we like and his films that I've watched. He's a remarkable young mind doing some remarkable films. He's very inspiring."

Manoj also talked about why winning a National Award for Bhonsle was special for him and said, "It feels even better when you win awards for films that are close to your heart. This was a film we wanted to make for a while but we weren't getting money from anyone who could produce it. It took us four years to make Bhonsle. So, it definitely means the world to us. It's kind of a poetic justice that has happened to the film."

Workwise, Manoj Bajpayee will next be seen in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Kurup.