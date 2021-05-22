Manoj Bajpayee Says He Used To Share 'Beedis' With Shah Rukh Khan; 'He Was Always Popular With The Girls'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee who is gearing up for the release of his Amazon Prime Video web series The Family Man 2, recalled his equation with Shah Rukh Khan when both of them were young and new in the film industry. For the unversed, Manoj and Shah Rukh were a part of Barry John's theatre group in Delhi.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Manoj recalled, "He was the only one who used to come in Maruti Van. In those days a Maruti Van, red colour, I still remember. He is the one who has taken me to a discotheque for the first time in Taj in Delhi. I mean we were very young, we had kind of just gotten out of our adolescent age and we met. He was part of Barry John's group for some time."

He further added, "We used to share cigarettes, beedis, whatever we could afford. He was always a charmer, always very popular with the girls in the group which we invaded. He always had his way with words."

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Co-Star Lauds The Superstar; 'He's One Of The Most Down-To-Earth Actors'

With respect to work, Bajpayee and Khan have worked together in Yash Chopra's Veer-Zaara. The film also featured Preity Zinta and Rani Mukerji in the lead roles.

On a lighter note, in 2018, when the Satya actor was asked by an entertainment portal which Khan is the best among Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir, he had chosen the Swades actor.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Turns 21; Mom Gauri Khan Showers Her With Love In Her Note!

He had said, "I will choose Shah Rukh. I know him since his young days, his Delhi days. I have huge, huge admiration for his achievement and for what he has made of himself. I take great pride when I look at his house, his family. I know how he lost everything and gained everything. It is remarkable."

Coming back to The Family Man 2, it will release on June 4, 2021.