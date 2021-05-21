Shah Rukh Khan's Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa Co-Star Lauds The Superstar; 'He's One Of The Most Down-To-Earth Actors'

Veteran actor Aanjjan Srivastav worked with Shah Rukh Khan in several films like Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Chamatkar, Chak De India amongst others. Recently, in an interaction with a news agency, Aanjjan got nostalgic about working with the superstar.

Speaking about what makes King Khan distinct from others, the Wagle Ki Duniya actor told IANS, "I have worked with Shah Rukh in films like Raju Ban Gaya Gentlemen, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa and Chamatkar back in the day and more recently in Chak De India. In my view, he is one of the most down-to-earth actors I've ever met and that is exactly what makes him Shah Rukh Khan."

Aanjjan narrated an anecdote from the sets of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman to explain how Shah Rukh Khan made sure that he was giving his all to a scene for the film.

"I still remember while shooting for Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Shah Rukh walked up to me and said, 'Aanjjan ji, apko mera reaction baraabar milta hai kya? (are you getting the right reaction from me)? To which I replied, 'baraabar hai (yes, absolutely). He continued, 'nahi, nahi apka reaction mujhe milta hai, apko mera reaction milta hai kya (no, no, I can connect with your rection, but are you able to connect with my reaction)? This reflects his sincerity and dedication towards the characters he plays and shows his mindfulness and consideration towards his fellow actors," Aanjjan told the news agency.

Aanjjan further told IANS that he believes Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman is one of those films which is still relevant in today's times.

"What does the young generation need? Good music, some amazing sequences and great content. The movie has it all! Apart from the content, GenZ will get a chance to experience the flawless execution of the storyline from a unique lens," he told the news agency.

Aanjjan Srivastava is currently seen on the TV show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan is busy working on his upcoming espionage thriller Pathan.