Mira Rajput Reveals Misha's 5th Birthday Was All About Rainbows; Treats Fans With An Inside Look At The Party

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput's daughter, Misha, turned five on August 26, 2021. The doting parents threw her a colourful birthday party filled with balloons and streamers of all colours for the birthday girl and her friends. Now Mira has shared a look inside the celebration with her fans on Instagram.

Reportedly, Misha's birthday party theme was rainbows. Even the cake was decorated with bright frosting of red, yellow, green and blue. The number 5 was pasted at the front in yellow colour, to mark Misha's age. In the caption, Mira shared a long note revealing all that went into planning the party.

"Life in Technicolour. This year M's birthday was all about rainbow, bright colours, and less complicated decor! Last year I was super excited to be a DIY party planner. Two birthdays and a year later, all I can think of is arriving at the birthday like a guest! I reduced the decor fuzz and switched it with fun lights instead that were easier to handle and use in many ways (and later too)," she wrote.

The pictures revealed that Mira had put out paper straws, disposable plates, cups, forks and spoons for the attendees. Some chinaware, possibly for adults at the party, was also laid out at the main table. "I'd love to know how you all are celebrating kiddie birthdays cause I am ready to retire and I have another one in 4 days," she added in the caption.

However, Mira did not share a picture of Misha or any other family members in the post. Reportedly the couple stopped shared pictures of their kids back in 2019. Shahid and Mira tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2015 and welcomes Misha a year later in 2016. The two also have a son Zain, who arrived in 2018. He will also celebrate his third birthday on September 5, 2021.