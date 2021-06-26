Mira Rajput Shares An Adorable Picture With Brother-In-Law Ishaan Khatter, Latter Calls Her 'Bhaabhidoll'

That Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares a close bond with her brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter is know to all. However, her latest post was just proof of that as Mira shared a super cute picture with Ishaan on her social media handle. Not only this, but Ishaan also gave her a sweet nickname under the post.

Talking about the same, the picture has Mira Rajput sharing a warm embrace with Ishaan Khatter. Mira can be seen looking pretty in a light green traditional suit that she has paired up with matching earrings. On the other hand, the Dhadak actor can be seen sporting a white Ganji and a colourful cap. She captioned the same stating, "Playgroup" with a crazy face emoji. Take a look at her post.

Ishaan Khatter was quick to comment on the post shared by Mira. However, he also gave an adorable nickname to her. The actor called Mira "Bhaabidoll" under the post.

Recently, Mira Rajput had won the internet as she had shared a stunning picture of herself posing with her husband Shahid Kapoor and brother-in-law Ishaan Khatter. By the looks of it, the trio could be seen posing for the camera after a good workout. The Jab We Met actor could be seen in a white Ganji and cream coloured shorts while his younger brother a printed blue coloured Ganji that he had paired with black shorts. Mira flaunted her toned body in a pink sports bra that she paired up with black leggings. Take a look at the post.

Earlier, Ishaan Khatter had also turned photographer for Mira Rajput that she had shared on her social media handle. Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor recently celebrated 2 years of Kabir Singh on June 21, 2021. In an Instagram chat with his fans to celebrate this milestone of the movie, the actor thanked his wife for encouraging him to take up the film. The actor said, "She was very supportive. In fact, she was the one who encouraged me to take up the role and be a part of the movie."

On the work front, Ishaan Khatter will be seen in the movie Bhoot Police. The film will also star Katrina Kaif and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Shahid Kapoor on the other hand will be seen in Jersey and in an OTT project directed by Raj & DK.