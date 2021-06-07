Shahid Kapoor Surprises Wife Mira Rajput With A Flower Bouquet, Latter Says 'That's How You Melt My Heart'

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput never fail to shell out some major couple goals, much to the happiness of their fans. Recently, Shahid also surprised his lovely wife with a flower bouquet. Mira took to her social media handle to pour in some love for her husband in return for his romantic gesture.

Talking about the same, Mira shared the picture of the beautiful flower bouquet on her social media handle. She captioned the same stating, "That's how you melt my heart. @shahidkapoor I love you." Take a look at the post.

The post also had netizens dropping some red heart emojis and heaping praises on the Kabir Singh actor's gesture for his wife. However, Shahid's comment on the post definitely took the cake. He reacted to his wife's post by stating, "No amount of flowers will ever match up to your fragrance my love."

Mira Rajput Talks About Sharing Parenting Duties With Husband Shahid Kapoor

Earlier, Shahid Kapoor had also celebrated Mira Rajput gracing a popular magazine. He had shared his wife's picture along with her interview for the same on his Instagram story. He captioned the same stating, "You make proudestestest."

Mira Rajput's Kids Misha And Zain Make Salad For Her, Says 'I Must've Done Something Right'

Meanwhile, Mira had earlier revealed to a fan during her Instagram chat session on how she divides her parenting duties with Shahid when it comes to their kids Misha and Zain. The mother-of-two had said that she abides by a quote that says, "'Don't treat dads as a babysitter but treat them as a parent.'Mira had said that a father will not do his parenting duties when the mother needs some time off but instead he will do his duties because he also has his role to play when it comes to tending the child.

She said that her kids share a different camaraderie with Shahid Kapoor than what they do with her. Mira then added that they like to do different things with the Udta Punjab actor and different things with her. Mira had said that Shahid often tends to their kids when she needs to focus on her other commitments.

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor will be seen in the sports drama Jersey that will also star Mrunal Thakur. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name. He will also be seen in a web series helmed by Raj & DK.