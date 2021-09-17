Naga Chaitanya Says One Can't Plan A Film With Aamir Khan; 'He Felt I'd Be Apt For Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan's upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha is touted to be one of the most anticipated films for it marks the superstar's reunion with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Another reason why everyone is looking forward this to this flick is because it marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu superstar Naga Chaitanya which will be seen in a pivotal role.

Recently in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, Naga opened up on how he bagged this Aamir Khan-starrer. Calling his Bollywood debut 'unplanned', the South sensation revealed, "I don't think anyone can ever plan a film with Aamir Khan; it has to happen."

Talking about how Laal Singh Chaddha came his way, the Majili star told Deccan Chronicle, "I got a call from Aamir Khan. After discussing the initial modalities of the script, I went to Mumbai for final discussions and was quickly on board. It was like magic! Aamir said he'd watched some of my performances and trailers of my film and was very impressed and that he felt I'd be apt for the role."

Naga Chaitanya lovingly called as Chay, called sharing screen space with Aamir a pleasant experience. He said that he is amazed at the superstar's excitement and energy levels through the years of making the film.

The actor couldn't stop gushing over the Dangal actor and continued, "Even on the last day of the shooting, he'd be like how he was on the first day. Aamir is called a perfectionist for a reason. His attention to detail, his knowledge of various crafts and the versatility he brings to the table all make him a perfectionist."

Naga revealed that he and Aamir shared a great bond on the sets, discussing various genres of films. He said that the superstar was curious about the latest happenings in Tollywood and added, "He's a music lover and wanted me to play my ANR and NTR's old classics, apart from current film songs."

The role which Naga would be essaying in Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier offered to Vijay Sethupathi. However the Master actor couldn't be a part of the project owing to date issues.

Helmed by Advait Chandan, Laal Singh Chaddha is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump and is slated for a Christmas release.