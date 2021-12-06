Naseeruddin Shah Reveals Irrfan Khan Knew Death Was Approaching Him Since Two Years

Naseeruddin Shah in his recent interaction with a leading tabloid talked about his co-star and late actor Irrfan Khan. The veteran actor recalled his conversations with Khan when the latter was undergoing cancer treatment in London and said that Irrfan knew about his death for almost two years.

The Masoom actor told indianexpress.com, "That was a unique thing because Irrfan knew for about two years that it was going to happen. I spoke to him several times over the phone even when he was in the hospital in London. It was amazing and it was a real lesson how he dealt with it. He would say: 'I am observing death approaching me and how many people get that opportunity? To be able to see this grim reaper coming towards you and you are almost welcoming him'. Of course, it was a terrible loss. But it was not in our hands. It was just your bodily machinery shutting down. You don't have any control over it."

Naseeruddin Shah and Irrfan Khan worked together in several films like Maqbool, 7 Khoon Maaf amongst others.

Speaking about how it's not healthy to obsess about death, the actor continued, "I don't think it is healthy to obsess about death. I definitely don't do that. I have experienced several deaths of my close ones - my family, my parents. Also, some dear friends, particularly the unexpected ones - the way Om [Puri] died, the way Farooq [Shaikh] died - were terrible shocks. But it does no good to obsess over it. I think that death is the most unimportant part of life and ironically also the most unavoidable one as well. I don't dwell on it at all. I will go when I have to go. As long as I am around I want to be as alert and as alive as possible."

He further added, "I would not like my friends to be lamenting about me when I am gone but celebrating and laughing and talking about the things I did. I would rather they remember me for the life I have lived than talk about how I died."

Speaking about Irrfan, the actor breathed his last on April 29, 2020 after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. His untimely demise was a huge shocker for fans across the globe.