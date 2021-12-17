National Level Shooter Konika Layak Who Was Gifted A Rifle By Sonu Sood Dies By Suicide, Actor Reacts

In an extremely tragic incident, National level shooter Konika Layak was found hanging at her hostel in Bally in the Howrah district of West Bengal on Wednesday (December 15) morning. The Indian shooter was 28 years of age at the time of her demise. Konika was gifted a rifle by actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood for her training sessions earlier this year.

According to a news report in Spotboye, Konika Layak was found hanging in her room with a Dupatta tied around her neck and the police officials also found a suicide note. Reportedly Layak mentioned in the note that she could not fulfil her parent's dreams and labelled herself as a failure. Sonu Sood mourned her loss while sharing an article that spoke about her tragic death on his social media handle.

The Happy New Year actor stated, "Heartbroken by this sad news. I remember when Konika was presented with a rifle, she promised to bring me an Olympic medal. Today it is all over. May God give strength to his family." Take a look at his tweet.

इस दुखद ख़बर से दिल पूरी तरह टूट गया,

मुझे याद है जब कोनिका को राइफल भेंट की थी तो उसने मुझे ओलंपिक्स का मेडल लाने का वादा किया था। आज वो सब खत्म हो गया।

ईश्वर उसके परिवार को शक्ति दे। 💔 https://t.co/0MSWTtlvu6 — sonu sood (@SonuSood) December 16, 2021

According to reports, Konika Layak was living in West Bengal and was undergoing training under Olympian Joydeep Karmakar's institute. Karmakar revealed to Hindustan Times that Layak was disqualified in October this year for the National Championship at the GV Mavalankar pre-national event for allegedly tampering with her target. The former Olympian and Arjuna Award recipient further revealed that he had discovered Konika after he had read in the newspaper that she was gifted a rifle by actor Sonu Sood. He further revealed that he had called the shooter to train under him after the same.

About her unfortunate demise, Joydeep Karmakar said, "I cannot believe that she can die by suicide. Layak always wore a charming smile. She was neither an extrovert nor an introvert. There are around 300 students in my institute. It is difficult to say what is going on inside their minds but Layak never appeared to be a person suffering from depression. The setback at Mavalankar was definitely a humiliation but that happened two months ago." Sonu Sood later also shared another news article that stated that Konika Layak was all set to get married in February the next year. His translated tweet read as, "Today not only my heart is broken, not only Dhanbad's heart is broken but the entire nation's heart is broken."

