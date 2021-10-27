Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised When Her Morphed Morning Selfie Went Viral In 2018

Way back in 2018, Neha Sharma grabbed eyeballs for the wrong reason when a morphed picture of her went viral on social media. A morning selfie shared by the actress was altered to add a s*x toy in the background.

Following this, Neha had uploaded the original selfie with a caption that read, "It's sad how misogynistic people can be..stop morphing pics and get cheap thrills out of it..this is the original pic." Recently when the Tum Bin 2 actress graced Siddharth Kanan's radio podcast, she recalled that incident and revealed that that she was 'traumatised' at first, but eventually made peace with it.

Neha told Kannan, "Initially, I was traumatised. I was like, 'Dude, this is crazy.' This kind of morphing and all is not good. I was obviously younger, so I was really brainf***ed at that point. I was like, 'Why me and why this? Why would someone do this? Why are you so vella (jobless) to come up with this s**t?'"

She went on to reveal that she came to know about her morphed picture when she arrived on the sets of Illegal for which she was shooting at that point.

"I didn't realise about the picture. I came on set and everybody is being a little weird and strange. They were like, not talking, they were all discussing, murmurs were happening. And I am like, 'What is happening? Why is everybody behaving weird?' I think eventually, someone came up to me and said, 'Neha, there is this picture of you that is being viral', and I am like, 'What picture?' Then I saw it and I am like (opens mouth in shock), 'Wow, very creative, whoever did that.' I was upset in the beginning but then I was like, 'It's okay, I know what the truth is and I really don't need those things to satisfy me'," the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress said on the radio podcast.

Currently Neha is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Aafat-E-Ishq which is slated to release on October 29. She will also be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Jogira Sara Ra Ra.