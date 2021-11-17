Nora Fatehi Says Her 'Kusu Kusu' Song Outfit Almost Choked Her; 'It Has Been My Worst Experience On Set'

When it comes to sizzling dance numbers, nobody does it better than Nora Fatehi! With chartbuster songs like 'Dilbar' and 'Saki Saki' to her credit, the actress also leaves us mesmerized with her breathtaking dance moves. But before those jaw-dropping dance steps, there's a lot of hard work and pain involved.

Nora recently revealed how the outfit that she wore for her latest dance track 'Kusu Kusu' from John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 almost choked her. The outfit in question is a shimmery bodysuit with a veil cape with necklace attached to it. Because of the weight of the veil, the necklace choked Nora Fatehi's neck, leaving marks. The actress shot in this costume for six hours.

As per a report in Hindustan Times while peaking about her experience of working on this song, Nora shared, "On sets, we often have minor incidents like the scraping of knees, bleeding of feet, or something like that, but this definitely has been my worst experience on set. The necklace was extremely tight around my neck because of the weight of the cape and since I was constantly moving, it kept brushing more leaving really horrifying marks at the end of the shoot."

She further added, "It almost felt like someone has tied a rope around my neck and dragged me across the floor, but because we had limited time for the shoot, I continued to film the song and only took a break after we completed the sequence."

Previously Nora had injured her forehead while filming an action scene for Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Coming back to Satyameva Jayate 2, the film stars John Abraham in a triple role while Divya Khosla Kumar plays the leading lady. The movie is slated to release on November 25, 2021.