Nushrratt Bharuccha Celebrates Busan International Film Festival Nomination For Ajeeb Daastaans

Nushrratt
Bharuccha
recently
bagged
a
nomination
for
the
Best
Actress
award
at
the
Busan
International
Film
Festival
for
her
performance
in
the
recent
anthology
Ajeeb
Daastaans.
The
actress
currently
busy
working
on
Janhit
Mein
Jaari,
celebrated
the
achievement
with
the
film's
team.
Nushrratt
was
seen
playing
a
house
help
in
the
anthology
garnered
a
lot
of
love
for
the
performance
in
the
de-glamourised
role.
Take
to
her
Instagram
account,
Nushrratt
shared
pictures
from
the
celebration
with
a
cake-cutting.
The
cake
read,
'BIFF
2021
Nushrratt
Bharuccha',
with
the
team
singing
'Ajeeb
Daastaan
Hai
Yeh'
song
in
the
background.
Talking
about
the
nomination,
in
a
statement
she
said,
"Ajeeb
Daastaans
is
one
of
those
films
I
did
purely
for
myself,
purely
for
the
passion
I
have
for
Films,
Stories
and
Cinema.
Being
recognised
on
a
Global
stage
for
it,
is
just
so
overwhelming."
"I
am
ecstatic
to
be
nominated
by
Busan
International
Film
Festival
2021
for
its
3rd
Asia
Contents
Awards.
So
honoured
to
see
my
name
alongside
other
talented
actors
from
different
countries.
This
nomination
gives
me
more
impetus
to
follow
my
calling
with
renewed
fervour
to
do
what
I
love
everyday," the
actress
added.