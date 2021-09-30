Nushrratt Bharuccha Celebrates Busan International Film Festival Nomination For Ajeeb Daastaans

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently bagged a nomination for the Best Actress award at the Busan International Film Festival for her performance in the recent anthology Ajeeb Daastaans. The actress currently busy working on Janhit Mein Jaari, celebrated the achievement with the film's team.

Nushrratt was seen playing a house help in the anthology garnered a lot of love for the performance in the de-glamourised role. Take to her Instagram account, Nushrratt shared pictures from the celebration with a cake-cutting. The cake read, 'BIFF 2021 Nushrratt Bharuccha', with the team singing 'Ajeeb Daastaan Hai Yeh' song in the background.

Take a look at the stories,

Talking about the nomination, in a statement she said, "Ajeeb Daastaans is one of those films I did purely for myself, purely for the passion I have for Films, Stories and Cinema. Being recognised on a Global stage for it, is just so overwhelming."

"I am ecstatic to be nominated by Busan International Film Festival 2021 for its 3rd Asia Contents Awards. So honoured to see my name alongside other talented actors from different countries. This nomination gives me more impetus to follow my calling with renewed fervour to do what I love everyday," the actress added.

On the work front, Nushrratt is waiting for several releases including Chhorri, Hurdang, Janhit Mein Jaari, as well as Ram Setu set to release in 2022.