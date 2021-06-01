Parched: Adil Hussain Reveals What He Asked Radhika Apte Before Filming Their Intimate Scene

Radhika Apte's Parched was a critically acclaimed film that premièred at the Toronto Film Festival in 2015. Directed by Leena Yadav, the film also stars Adil Hussain, who was seen opposite Radhika Apte. The film which received rave reviews in India, had also grabbed headlines after an intimate scene was leaked on the internet.

Radhika Apte Opens Up About Nude Video Leak; Says 'I Was Trolled Badly And It Did Affect Me'

Adil Hussain recently opened up about the lovemaking scene and what happened before the shot. During an interaction with ETimes, Adil said that his co-star Radhika was committed to the art. Praising her more he said, "Radhika has committed to art and people should understand. For people like her and I, what matters is art and not what people will say."

Adil revealed that his wife did not have any issues with the scene either as she respects his profession. While sharing details about their bold and intimate scene he added, "I was almost naked in that scene. I have no issues with such scenes as long as they have not been done to tickle one's lower senses. I have no issues with such scenes as long as they are meant to portray the complexities of human life."

Talking about the conversation the two had before the camera rolled, Adil revealed that he asked Radhika, "What about your boyfriend?" to which Radhika replied that she was married. She then asked him, "What about your wife?" Adil told her she has "no problems".

On the other hand, Radhika in a previous interview had told Grazia Magazine that the film came to her when she "needed" it. The actress said that at the time, she was struggling with her body image issues and "having to be nude on screen was a little intimidating. Now I can bare it all anywhere. I'm proud of my body shape and size." "So, when I stripped for Parched, I realised: 'There's nothing left for me to hide'," she added.

Parched released in India in 2016 and went on to garner Rs 12.03 crore. The film follows four women Rani, Lajjo, Bijli and Janaki living in the heart of the rural landscape of Rajasthan. The film also talks about how society is plagued by several social evils, age-old traditions and practices of patriarchy, child marriage, dowry, marital rapes and physical and mental abuse.