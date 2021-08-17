Adil Hussain Reacts To His Nu*e Scene With Radhika Apte Being Slammed By Netizens!

Recently, many netizens targeted actress Radhika Apte over her intimate scenes with actor Adil Hussain in the film Parched and urged others to boycott her upcoming films. Netizens accused her of promoting nudity in India and slammed her left, right and centre. While Radhika didn't react to the hullaballoo around her bold scenes in Parched that released in 2015, her co-star Adil has something to say on it.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, when Adil was asked how he reacted when he learnt about the trolling of Radhika, he said that he got to know about it a couple of days ago through a Google alert.

"I think it's ridiculous to troll Radhika or make a big deal about that scene. I don't pay much attention to such things at all. I just think the only way to respond to it is that you don't (respond at all)."

He further said that naysayers don't understand the difference between art and p*rn. He further blamed the education system of India and said that lack of education among people forced them to trend such things on Twitter.

"Our education system is almost to get a job, be job literate. It's not the education, which we're receiving since British era... to make a bunch of people run the British machinery, which was left behind. We're still running that. The purpose of education was to make them a working machine for the British Raj. It needs radical change, and I hope the Indian government will do it soon," said Hussain.

