Payal Ghosh Escapes Alleged Acid Attack With Minor Injuries, Set To File FIR

Actress Payal Ghosh revealed that she was recently attacked while returning to her home in Andheri, Mumbai. She revealed that she had stepped out to buy some medicine and was getting back to her car when someone with a mask on his face tried to attack her and snatch her belongings.

Payal claimed that the man even had acid with him. She shared that while she got away from the attacker with minor injuries, the incident left her scared with mental trauma. She told Free Press Journal that she will be filing a first information report (FIR) against the masked man.

She also shared a picture of her injuries on Instagram story showing a huge bandaid over her hand. She revealed that she was about to sit in her car when the masked men tried to hit but she screamed for help and the men run away.

Payal told the daily, "I was about to sit on my driving seat and few men came and tried to attack me with acid in their hands. Well, I know I screamed for help and that's the reason they ran away. They did hit me with a rod on my head but luckily no injuries on the head, and hand I have got injuries as they hit me on my hands also. I couldn't see their face. Me and my brother will go and do FIR on this matter."

On the work front, the actress is now set to play a sportswoman in an upcoming Bollywood film. The untitled project is not a biopic but a fictional story of a girl who has to choice between love for sports and family.