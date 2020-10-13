Payal Ghosh Is Ready To Apologise To Richa Chadha Only On This Condition!

Payal Ghosh Has This Condition When It Comes To Apologising To Richa Chadha

Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told Bombay High Court that his client is ready to withdraw her statement and apologise only if Richa guarantees to not file any further criminal charges against her after the settlement. Satpute said, "After settling this matter, the plaintiff (Richa) should not file any criminal case against Payal."

Payal's Lawyer Claimed That Payal Ghosh Got Trolled On Social Media

Payal's lawyer further told the justice, "After the last hearing, Ms. Chadha made certain statements to the media saying she has won the case. That resulted in Ms. Ghosh being trolled on social media. But she would like to settle the matter." Satpute further said that he will get in touch with Richa's lawyer and finalize the consent terms.

Earlier, Payal Had Refused To Apologize To Richa

A week ago, Payal had agreed in the court to apologise to Richa and dissolve the matter. However, later, the actress took to her Twitter page and said that she won't be apologising to anyone. Payal's tweet read, "I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap told me #SorryNotSorry'.'

Meanwhile, The Bombay High Court Has Granted Two Days' Time To Richa And Payal

The Bombay HC has granted two days' time to Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh to file the consent terms. The next hearing of the case is on October 14, 2020.