Payal Ghosh Is Ready To Apologise To Richa Chadha Only On This Condition!

Recently, Richa Chadha filed a defamation suit against Payal Ghosh after the latter dragged Richa's name in a defamatory way while levelling allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. During the hearing of Richa's defamation suit on Monday, Payal's lawyer said that his client is ready to apologise only on certain conditions.
Payal Ghosh's lawyer Nitin Satpute told Bombay High Court that his client is ready to withdraw her statement and apologise only if Richa guarantees to not file any further criminal charges against her after the settlement. Satpute said, "After settling this matter, the plaintiff (Richa) should not file any criminal case against Payal."
Payal's lawyer further told the justice, "After the last hearing, Ms. Chadha made certain statements to the media saying she has won the case. That resulted in Ms. Ghosh being trolled on social media. But she would like to settle the matter." Satpute further said that he will get in touch with Richa's lawyer and finalize the consent terms.
A week ago, Payal had agreed in the court to apologise to Richa and dissolve the matter. However, later, the actress took to her Twitter page and said that she won't be apologising to anyone. Payal's tweet read, "I am not apologizing to anyone. I have not wronged nor have I given a wrong statement about anyone. I just said what @anuragkashyap told me #SorryNotSorry'.'
The Bombay HC has granted two days' time to Richa Chadha and Payal Ghosh to file the consent terms. The next hearing of the case is on October 14, 2020.
