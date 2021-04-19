Pooja Bhatt Says Bipasha Basu Was Incharge Of Her Intimate Scenes In Jism With Ex-Boyfriend John Abraham

There's a very thin line between erotic and vulgar, and filmmaker Pooja Bhatt is quite aware of it. In her recent tete-a-tete with BBC, Bhatt spoke about how Bollywood is still skeptical about hiring an intimacy coordinator, which is very normal in Hollywood. For the unversed, an intimacy coordinator is a person who choreographs the scenes involving erotic or intimate scenes, nudity or sexual content.

Pooja told BBC that when she directed Jism, she didn't just don the hat of director but also an intimacy coordinator, because she wanted her lead actress Bipasha Basu to feel comfortable.

She said, "For intimate scenes, I handpick the crew who won't make an actress feel uncomfortable on the set because it's important to have the gaze right. In 2002, when I was making Jism, an erotic thriller, I told Bipasha Basu that as a woman and as an actor I won't be asking you to do anything you're not comfortable with."

Pooja further added that while Jism had no nudity, there was un-held-back sexuality, as Bipasha had to seduce John Abraham.

"I told her it has to be convincing, you can't be awkward or hesitant, but you decide how far you want to go," added the Sadak actress.

Pooja also recalled shooting an intimate scene as an actor for the recent Netflix series Bombay Begums and said that her director Alankrita Shrivastava made her feel comfortable.

"Alankrita and I discussed in great detail how we were going to do the intimate scenes. We trusted each other, we trusted the director and the co-stars. I didn't go home feeling icky or soiled," shared Pooja while speaking to BBC.

