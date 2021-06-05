Pooja Hegde On Mohenjo Daro Failure: It Was Tough On Me; Today I Am On The Right Path

Five years ago, actress Pooja Hegde made her Bollywood debut with Ashutosh Gowariker's Mohenjo Daro wherein she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. It was a great opportunity for Pooja to shine at the box office, as she was working with two big names. Unfortunately, the film didn't work in her favour and it tanked at the box office, leaving Pooja disappointed.

Cut to present, she's one of the busiest actresses of the film industry, as she has multiple projects lined up for release. From working with Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to starring alongside Prabhas in Radhe Shyam, Pooja has all the big projects in her kitty that has her pretty excited and grateful.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Pooja was asked if she feels the pressure of doing better with each passing year, she told TOI, "It does pressurise me. I will not lie. I have to tell people to calm down when they start discussing my work. I don't like to hide. I won't live my life like that."

When the Housefull 4 actress was asked how she dealt with the failure of her Bollywood debut, she said, "Mohenjo Daro was tough on me. It didn't work as well as we wanted it to. People don't offer more films to someone whose previous film has not worked. The first film is like a national audition for an actor. I got myself out of that phase as soon as I could and picked the best out of the offers that came my way."

Pooja further added that after delivering hits, she does not want to stop now. She only hopes that the films she works in do well.

"At the end of the day, you cannot be certain what will work - part and parcel of filmmaking. You can't alter destiny. I detach myself from it after I have finished work on a film. I just believe in putting in the effort. I also believe that pressure might be a good thing because it makes the sportsman or the artiste perform better. Today, it is really exciting that I am on the right path - I wanted to be more of a pan-India actor. It's a dream that came true," said Hegde.