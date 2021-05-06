After Testing Negative, Pooja Hegde Says, ‘We Have To Learn To Live With COVID-19’

Finally, actress Pooja Hegde has tested negative for COVID-19 and she is all set for her upcoming films. Currently, Pooja is one of the busiest actresses with multiple projects in her kitty. However, before resuming work amid the new normal, Pooja has understood that the situation is not going to change completely anytime soon and hence said that we all have to learn to live with COVID-19.

She further said, "Also, we have to learn to live with COVID-19. It will be a long battle to get to the other side. Being careful and cautious is the only key."

With respect to work, recently Pooja expressed her excitement about working with Salman Khan for the first time. For the unversed, the duo will be seen together in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Unable to contain her excitement, Pooja told a leading daily, "It's a fun film that will make people laugh. We had planned to begin it a while ago, but the pandemic affected the shooting schedules. Once things get a little better, we should hopefully be able to start shooting. I am extremely eager and excited to work with Salman Khan. It's my first film with him, and he's someone I look forward to interacting with on the set."

Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the Housefull 4 actress has Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, pan-India film Radhe Shyam with Prabhas, Acharya with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor as well as Thalapathy 65 opposite Thalapathy Vijay.