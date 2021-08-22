    For Quick Alerts
      Raksha Bandhan 2021: Zoya Akhtar, Yami Gautam, And Others Wish Their Siblings

      The much-awaited Raksha Bandhan day is finally here, and the country is celebrating the special bond of siblings today. On this special occasion, the renowned celebs from Bollywood, including Zoya Akhtar, Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal, and others took to their official social media handles to wish their siblings.

      Check out the Raksha Bandhan wishes by the Bollywood celebs, here:

      Raksha Bandhan 2021: Zoya Akhtar, Yami Gautam, And Others Wish Their Siblings

      Zoya Akhtar

      The talented filmmaker took to her official Twitter page and wished her brother, actor-director Farhan Akhtar, by sharing a lovely throwback picture. "Farhan & Me #happyrakshabandhan #brotherandsister #unbreakable #foreverperson ♥️ @faroutakhtar," Zoya Akhtar captioned her post.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Zoya Akhtar (@zoieakhtar)

      Yami Gautam

      The Bhoot Police actress shared an unseen still with her brother Ojas Gautham which was clicked on her wedding day, along with an emotional note. "Helping me take a leap towards my next step, my little Ojas, I didn't realise you grew up so fast... Holding hands and being each other's strength and support forever & ever! ❤️❤️ Happy Rakshabandhan @ojas_gautam ❤️," wrote Yami Gautham in her post.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Yami Gautam Dhar (@yamigautam)

      Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

      The popular jewellery designer wished her brother, actor Ranbir Kapoor and cousins Nikhil Nanda, Armaan, and Aadhar Jain, along with others by posting a special message on her Instagram story. "Happy Rakhi bros," wrote Riddhima Kapoor Sahni in her post.

      Kajal Aggarwal

      The popular actress wished her little sister Nisha Aggarwal on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan, by posting a throwback picture from her bridal shower. "The one who always has my back, my fiercest defender and my little cub! May our bandhan of love, protection and togetherness grow stronger till eternity. #happyrakhi #rakshabandhan #sisterssostrong #inhappinessandsorrow @nishaaggarwal 😘❤️," reads Kajal Aggarwal's post.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Kajal A Kitchlu (@kajalaggarwalofficial)

      Genelia Deshmukh

      The cute actress shared a lovely selfie with her brother Nigel D'Souza, along with a long emotional note.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

      Madhuri Dixit Nene

      The senior actress shared a lovely sneak peek of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations with her elder brother, on her Instagram page.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

