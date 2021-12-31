Ranveer Singh On The Possibilities Of Winning The National Award For 83: I Have Been Hearing That A Lot

Actor Ranveer Singh is well-aware that many netizens have been rooting for him after watching his latest release 83, wherein he plays Kapil Dev, the former captain of Indian Cricket Team. In his recent conversation with an entertainment portal, when Ranveer was asked if he is expecting to bag a National Award for his work in 83, here's what he said...

83 Day 6 Box Office Collection: Here's How Ranveer Singh's Film Fared On Day 6

Ranveer told DNA, "I have been hearing that a lot. Now we have social media...you can receive what people are echoing through social media, and I'm hearing a lot of it. I do take stock of everything that everyone's said. For 83 a lot of people are saying this and I would be very welcoming and humbled if it were to happen."

The Bajirao Mastani actor further added that there have been instances in the past where he thought that he was in the running or where he could have been a candidate, but it didn't happen. After that, he went into a kind of evaluation where he started detaching himself from the result of things. He rather started attaching value and focusing on the process.

Kabir Khan Reacts To Average Box Office Collection Of 83

He further said, "So, if I do win awards, I will most humbly accept them and channel them into motivational energy to go forth and do more, improve and excel in my endeavours that are to follow. An award is basically a pat on the back by someone in a position of authority who is saying 'hey! you did a good job'. So, I will be most humbly, with my head bowed down, be welcoming of this kind of encouragement, recognition and appreciation. And, I'll convert it into motivation to go out there and do better."

He concluded by saying that he has evolved into believing that the process is the prize.