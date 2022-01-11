Deepika Padukone Compares 83 Movie To Lagaan; 'I Do Not Think It Has Happened To Any Film For Many Years Now'

While 83 failed to perform well at the box office, it received rave reviews from each and every corner of the nation. From moviegoers to B-town celebrities to cricketers, everyone who watched Kabir Khan's 83, was in awe of the film and Ranveer Singh's brilliant performance in it.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Lifestyle Asia, when Deepika was asked if the success of 83 tasted sweeter, as she is one of the producers of the film, here's what she said...

She said, "Absolutely! I think it's the large-heartedness of Kabir Khan and of the other producers for having me on board as a creative producer...You know to bring my vision to the film as well. And, yes, we've all been overwhelmed with the unanimous love that the film has received, something I don't think has happened to any film for many years now."

She further said, "I think the last time a film that received this kind of love was probably Lagaan and 3 Idiots. So, to have been a part of it in my own small way definitely feels rewarding and this is what we work for at the end of the day... The love and the appreciation from the audience and from our fans."

While there's no denying that 83 is being lauded by everyone, one cannot ignore its disappointing business report owing to a surge in COVID-19 cases in India. We feel, Deepika should have avoided comparing 83 to Lagaan and 3 Idiots, as both the films of Aamir Khan not only received praises, but also went on to break many box office records. Having said that, it also does not feel right to compare one movie, which released before pandemic to another movie, which released amid the ongoing pandemic.