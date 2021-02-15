Rhea Chakraborty's Lawyer On Bombay HC Dismissing Sushant's Sister Priyanka's Plea: Satisfied With The Verdict

The Bombay High Court has quashed the FIR filed against late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh for allegedly getting him medication on false prescription. However, a similar case filed against Sushant's other sister Priyanka holds, stated the Bombay High Court today during the hearing.

According to a report in News18, the court said in its verdict, "There is prima facie case found against Priyanka Singh and there should not be any impediment against investigation against her."

For the unversed, the Singh sisters had appealed to the court for cancellation of the police cases, in which they were accused of forgery and violation of the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act by Sushant's ex-girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty. Rhea had alleged that Priyanka and Meetu had obtained a false prescription to administer medicine to Sushant.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde welcomed the HC's verdict and said in a statement, "Petition filed by Priyanka Singh seeking Quashing of FIR filed by Rhea Chakraborty for offences of Forgery and Violating NDPS Act by getting Bogus Prescription for Illegally Administered Medicines to SSR Dismissed by Justice Shinde & Justice Karnik, Bombay High Court. We are satisfied with the verdict. It appears ultimately Rhea Chakrabortys cry for Justice and Truth has prevailed. Satya Meva Jayate."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020.

