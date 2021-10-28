Richa Chadha On Celebs With Zero Credibility Appearing On TV Debates: They Are Rejects Of The System

Richa Chadha is one of the few leading ladies in the industry who never shies away from calling a spade a spade. In her recent interview with an entertainment portal, the actress took a potshot at celebrities with zero credibility. She said that she can't take such people seriously adding that they try to make themselves relevant by appearing as panellists on news channel debates.

Richa in her chat with Film Companion was asked about the film industry being polarised, to which she replied, "As far as polarisation in the film industry goes, I don't know but I refuse to take seriously people who have zero credibility. I don't want to name them here and give them more importance, because that's actually what they thrive on."

She continued, "But the fact is, they have no credibility, they are the rejects of the system. They are what my friend Mini Mathur calls the 'khurchans (scrapings from the bottom of the pan)' of Bollywood."

Termed them as 'opportunistics', the Gangs Of Wasseypur actress said that these people are the ones who stand outside a room and bark for not being included.

Richa told the news portal, "If they are going to gather together, appear on TV debates, froth at the mouth and try to be relevant, they should not be taken seriously. I mean, they are not insiders, they don't know... They are the ones who stand outside a room and bark at you for not being included. They are holding grudges from 1952. That polarisation I would not be able to speak for, because I think it's very opportunistic."

In the same interview, the actress who was recently seen in the Voot web series Candy, also mentioned that she feels happy about the new emerging talents in the film industry.

"I get very happy when I see Jaideep Ahlawat (who I worked with in Gangs Of Wasseypur) shoot to stardom post Paatal Lok, when I see Pratik Gandhi, after decades of struggle, doing Scam 1992. I feel really happy that there's new, emerging talent. I would really hope that people learn a lesson and understand that somebody else's growth doesn't mean your own diminution. That's a way of the past. I feel a pang of jealousy when I look at black and white pictures of Raj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Dev Anand casually playing the tabla, singing, etc. That camaraderie and the feeling of fraternity needs to come back," Film Companion quoted Richa as saying.

Workwise, the actress will next be seen in Fukrey 3. She is also making her debut as a producer with Girls Will Be Girls.