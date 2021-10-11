Ronit Roy Says He Has Much More Left To Explore: I Am Not Young Anymore, But I Push Myself

Ronit Roy who turned 56 today (October 11) recently opened up about his decades-long career in showbiz. In an interview, Ronit revealed that after his debut release Jaan Tere Naam became a hit in 1992 he couldn't find any work. It was after Ekta Kapoor's Kasautii Zindagii Kay, that he got noticed and garnered a fan following.

Calling the show a turning point in his life, he said, "2001 was a turning year for me. I starred in their show titled Kamal, then came Kasautii Zindagi Kay and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. That was like big wave for television. I consider myself lucky to have caught it. Kasautii was a turning point in my career."

Ronit revealed that before turning to films he also tried working in advertising. Talking about his debut he said, Jaan Tere Naam was a silver jubilee, which meant a Rs 100-150 crore film, in today's time. "It is natural to get lot of offers, lot of films after a debut that ran so long in the theaters. Unfortunately, for me, I did not get even a single call for 3 months."

Ronit Roy Reveals His Security Company Lost High Profile Clients From Bollywood During The Pandemic

"I made wrong choices and ended up having no films for several years. It was in the early 2000s when I came back with Balaji Telefilms. And 2010, I came back to cinema with Udaan. So, it's been a journey," he added.

Apart from TV and films, Ronit has also garnered fame with several OTT releases and is set to be part of Spotify's ACP Gautam, a 10-episode podcast, which is a crime-thriller that revolves around a police officer and his interesting cases.

However, Ronit said he has much more to explore. "I like this quote I heard years back - Abhi parinde me jaan baaki hai, abhi udaan baaki hai. Challenges are there. I am not young anymore. Work I am doing has become demanding. There are physical and emotional demands that I need to meet. I push myself for it. As an actor, every role has been done several times, but there is a challenge to do it differently every time."

Candy Web Series Review: Richa Chadha & Ronit Roy's Show Is A Well Layered Murder Mystery With Hint Of Fantasy

Last seen in Voot Select's Candy, some of his next projects include Liger which will mark his south debut and Bollywood release, Shamshera.