Ronit Roy Reveals His Security Company Lost High Profile Clients From Bollywood During The Pandemic

Actor Ronit Roy is the owner of the security agency called Ace Security that provides bodyguards to some big names from Bollywood. However, recently the actor revealed that the company had faced a huge loss during the pandemic wherein it lost many high-profile clients from the industry. However, the actor mentioned that only megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar stood by him during his company's difficult phase. The actor further revealed that he also considered shutting down the company.

According to a news report in Hindustan Times, Ronit Roy revealed to a publication stating, "Post lockdown in March 2020, I decided to shut down my security agency. My wife Neelam and I sat down and realised that there was a lot happening; some worker's wife was pregnant, someone's mother was unwell. I decided to keep them on the roster. As for my clients, the so-called stars, they went away. Only a few, in fact, just two - Mr Bachchan and Akshay Kumar - stood by me in the lockdown and I am very grateful to them."

Not only this but the Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar actor further added that out of his 110 employees, around 40 of them also refused to come back to work from their hometowns. Ronit Roy said he was quite disappointed with their behaviour as he was also providing them financial assistance during that time. The actor added, "I resumed the agency but in such a way that I have nobody on the roster now; we have devised some way to pay the staff."

The actor was also asked if the clients who had abandoned him, wished to return to his company once again. To this, Ronit said, "Those clients cannot be short on money. A few of them decided to approach and come back to me but I refused to work with them."

On the work front, Ronit Roy will reportedly be seen in the film Shamshera. The movie will be starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead roles. Apart from that, Roy will also be seen in the movie Liger alongside South sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday.